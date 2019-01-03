Rescue 1122 tackles 27,249 emergency incidents during 2018

Peshawar

District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122, Malak Sher Dil Khan on Wednesday said that Rescue 1122 performed to the best of its abilities during 2018 by providing rescue and relief services in 27,249 incidents of emergency in the metropolis.

He said the rescue workers saved scores of lives during day and night emergency services and showed their best performance.The people’s trust and confidence in rescue teams has enhanced manifold owing to its selfless services, he added.

Media Coordinator Rescue 1122, Muhammad Shafiq informed that Rescue Command and Control received 2,264,228 calls during the year 2018 including 27,249 emergency, 779,007 informative, 4,356 fake while 1,480,865 were about miscellaneous incidents.

The Rescue 1122 responded to 19,423 medical emergencies, 6,204 road accidents, 828 fire eruption incidents, 483 crimes, 150 incidents of drowning, 30 incidents of building collapse while 29 incidents of blasts including cylinder and pressure cooker blasts during 2018.

Besides, he said the Rescue 1122 rescued 24,682 people and provided first aid to 4,502 injured and shifted 19,747 victims to the hospitals adding that the average response time remained 6.05 minutes.—APP

