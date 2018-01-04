Rescue-1122 shifted 6065 patients to hospitals in 2017

Rawalpindi

Patient Transfer Service (PTS) of Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi shifted 6065 patients to allied hospitals of Rawalpindi and other hospitals of tehsils during 2017.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman reviewed performance of PTS and appreciated average response time of seven minutes with efforts of the rescuers made during the year to safe precious human lives.

He said, total 2417 male and 1668 female patients after provision of first aid shifted to different hospitals of the district including 3286 in Rawalpindi, 1413 in Gujar Khan, 676 in Taxila, 421 in Kallar Syedan and 269 in tehsil Kahuta.

Dr. Abdul Rehman said that PTS of Rescue-1122 is available round the clock for all the citizens without discrimination.

He said, Rescue-1122 rescued 26,901 victims of emergencies in 23,967 operations conducted in Rawalpindi during 2017.

Dr. Abdul Rehman informed that Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi responded 23,967 emergency calls received in Rawalpindi and other tehsils of the district and rescued 26,901 victims of emergencies.

Out of 26,901 victims, 6385 persons who received minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by emergency rescue teams during 2017 while 19243 victims were shifted to different hospitals of the district, he added.—APP