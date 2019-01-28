Rescue 1122 service to soon be launched in Balochistan: Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Sunday said soon Rescue 1122 service would be launched in the province to provide assistance to the people in an emergency situation.

Talking to media during his visit to Quaid’s Mausoleum in Karachi, he said attention was not paid in the past on the health sector and situation of all the district hospitals would be overhauled.

Jam Kamal said the nation would have to follow the vision of the Quaid for development. He said Pakistan had a big opportunity for making progress in the face of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. “Soon Saudi Arabia will establish an oil refinery in Gwadar,” he said.

Read More: Implementation of Gwadar master plan to increase employment: Kamal The Balochistan CM also said that the provincial government was working on the issue of missing persons.

“The issue of missing persons is going on in Balochistan for a long time,” he acknowledged adding that they would try to resolve issues of heirs of the missing persons.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 15 asserted that Balochistan’s mineral wealth can transform Pakistan into a prosperous country.

PM Imran said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor would open new vista of development and progress in Balochistan.

He underscored the need for skill development in Balochistan and said that the government was seeking help from China to overcome the issue.—INP

