Rescue 1122 Rwp starts moto-ambulance

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has started its moto-ambulance service here on trial basis which would formally be launched on Mar 15. Talking to APP, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman informed that 100 motorbikes have been provided to Rescue Rawalpindi for the service.

He said, the service has been started here on trial basis and give a quick response to the victims of emergencies from several key points including Nawaz Sharif Park, Committee Chowk, Transformer Chowk, Ali Nawaz Chowk, Siddiquie Chowk, Fowara Chowk, Byco Pump Range Road, GPO Chowk, Mandi Mor, IJP Road, Chor Chowk, Chungi No 26, JCP Askri 7 Adyala Road, JCP Gulzar-e-Quaid, Amaar Chowk, JCP Morgah,T-Chowk, Car Chowk, Biscut Factory and Dispensary Ground, Tench Bhatta. He said, two motorbike ambulances would be stationed at every key point from where the rescuers would rush to the spot in case of an emergency and provide first aid to the victims.

He said, an inauguration ceremony in this regard would be held here in mid March and preparations are being finalized. He said, the motorbrike ambulance service is initiative of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the service was introduced in Lahore while considering the congested and narrow streets of the city where usually the ambulances can’t go easily. The moto-ambulances would reach narrow streets in the congested areas of the city here to provide patients with first response, he added. The respondents will have first-aid kits and will have medical knowledge. —APP