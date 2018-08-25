Rescue 1122 responds to 6,985 emergencies during Eid holidays

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, responded to 6,985 emergencies and rescued 7,310 victims in all 36 districts of Punjab during the Eid holidays.

The emergency ambulance, rescue and fire services responded to 2,886 emergencies of road crashes, 3,043 medical emergencies, 161 crime incidents, 55 fire incidents, nine drowning and 831 other emergencies.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed serious concerns over increasing number of road accidents on Eid holidays in which over 3,394 were injured and 19 precious lives were lost. A total of 433 victims received head injuries, 200 multiple fractures, 553 single fractures, 65 spinal injuries were reported during Eid holidays, whereas, 2,143 victims with minor injuries were provided first aid on the spot by trained medical teams of the service.

The head of Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) informed the Director General that higher number of emergencies occurred in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and DG Khan in Eid days.

The Emergency Service Lahore responded to 1,055 emergencies including 581 road crashes. Faisalabad responded to 636 emergencies including 273 road accidents, Gujranwala dealt with 472 emergencies, Multan responded to 451 emergencies and DG Khan dealt with 336 emergencies during Eid holidays.

