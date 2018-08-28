Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 1,144 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided emergency services to 1144 victims of 962 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

The statistics show that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore with 239 victims, 76 in Faisalabad with 92 injured and 70 in Multan with 74 victims. According to the data, 812 motorbikes, 132 auto-rickshaws, 101 motorcars, 43 vans, 12 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 109 other types of vehicles.—APP

