Rescue 1122 prepared to provide services in Ramazan

Peshawar

The metropolis emergency service-Rescue 1122 has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate people and tackle any emergency situation during the holy month of Ramzan. Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the holy month, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed said arrangements have been finalized by all rescue centers of the province and it would work in three shifts round the clock to facilitate the masses and provide quick response in case of emergency during Ramzan.

The DG said that measures had been made in view of rising temperature and all the necessary equipments had been supplied to the staff that would remain alert throughout the month. He said that rescue staff was performing their duties irrespective of public holidays or any religious festive with mission to serve the nation all the time especially in odd hours.

He said ambulances stocked with all necessary first-aid equipments and medicines besides fire-fighting vehicles would be available round the clock to facilitate and help the people in emergency situation. He said that rescue teams along with gadgets and vehicles would also be stationed near prominent places across the city and people may call if they required help in case of emergency.

He also appreciated the role of the Rescue 1122 in the district saying it had always given prompt and successful response in emergency situation, adding it received a number of calls and these were responded successfuly. However, he advised to avoid fake calls to the Service as it could hamper assistance or service; instead, he added there was a needed to cooperate to make the Service more effective.—APP