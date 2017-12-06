Rescue 1122 observes International Volunteers Day

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) on Tuesday marked the International Volunteers Day to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers and their motivation for implementation of vision for saving lives and changing minds through pragmatic involvement of the Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at Union Council level.

The Rescue 1122 organised the event in collaboration with United Nations Volunteer (UNV), Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) and Humanetek, which was attended by the dignities of national and international organizations including UNV, VSO, Humantek etc., and a large number of volunteers from all over the Pakistan. The volunteers from VSO, ICRC and Rescue Mohafiz presented their professional skills at different stalls.

Last year, Rescue 1122 launched Rescue Mohafiz Programme on International Volunteers Day to establish Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at union council level to enhance emergency preparedness, response and prevention for a healthy, safe resilient and prosperous communities all over Punjab. Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, welcomed all dignitaries and paid rich tribute to all volunteers. He said that it was a matter of pride that Rescue 1122 has registered 100,000 and trained 30,000 Rescue Mohafiz during the year 2017.

Furthermore, volunteers from all over the Punjab have been given opportunity to exhibit their emergency response skills in first Provincial Community Emergency Response Exercise-2017. On Tuesday, the best three teams from the Punjab; Chinot with first prize, Layyah with second and Lahore with third prize were awarded cash prize and all volunteers who participated in exercise were presented certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Jahangir Khanzada appreciated the services of rescuers and unique initiative to engage community as Rescue Mohafiz / CERTs and putting coordinated efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals SDGs. He also appreciated new year vision for the safer Punjab and congratulated all implementers working at grassroots level. He congratulated the best teams of the year for outstanding performance in First Provincial Community Emergency Response Exercise – 2017.

Country Director Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Hashim Bilal lauded Rescue 1122 efforts for promoting volunteerism. He ensured support to Rescue 1122 in term of providing 1600 youth facilitators (Volunteers) VSO to club with rescue Mohafiz and work for resilient communities in Pakistan. He also said that VSO would provide training to rescue officers and Rescue Mohafiz /CERT leaders to further planning of utilization of volunteers.

Chief Social Mobiliser, Chief Minister Punjab MNA Shaista Perviz Malik paid tribute to all volunteers and appreciated the contribution of Rescue 1122 and voluntary organisations for developing safer communities in the country. CEO Humantek Fahad Mehmood Khan said that Humantek voluntarily supported with technological support in form of Mohafiz Application for swift coordination, mobilization of Rescue Mohafiz (Volunteers) for safe communities in Pakistan and we would ensure all possible support in future to Rescue 1122.—APP

