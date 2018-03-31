Rescue 1122 launches motor-ambulance for congested areas

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Friday launched its moto-ambulance service which was started in first week of March on trial basis. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Hanif Advocate was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while Director General, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer took oath from the newly inducted rescuers.

Founding DG PES, Dr. Rizwan Naseer addressing the participants informed that the moto-ambulance service has been started in eight divisions of the Punjab.

He further informed that PES since its inception has rescued over 5.5 million victims of emergencies in 36 districts of the province.

The PES is the leading emergency humanitarian service of the country, working in 36 districts of the province and providing technical assistance to other provinces. The service has rescued millions of victims of emergencies through its Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire services and Community Emergency Response Teams while maintaining its average response time of seven minutes.

Raja Hanif Advocate addressing the participants said, the Punjab government is making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens and a number of projects were initiated to upgrade rural and urban areas of the province. The government launched several projects including roads, education and health in Rawalpindi.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman on the occasion said, 100 motorbikes have been provided to Rescue Rawalpindi for the service. He said, the service would give a quick response to the victims of emergencies from several key points.

He said, the motorbike ambulance service is initiative of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the service was introduced while considering the congested and narrow streets of the city where usually the ambulances can’t go easily. The moto-ambulances would reach narrow streets in the congested areas of the city here to provide patients with first response, he added.

The respondents will have first-aid kits and will have medical knowledge. Medical technicians have been inducted for the motorbike ambulance service for Rawalpindi. He said, the ambulances service would play a pivotal role to meet emergency situations in populated areas.

He said the technicians who have been hired for motorbike ambulances services imparted training on modern lines in Turkey and the service is another feather in the cap of medical emergency services.

These motorcycle ambulances are equipped with foldable stretcher, trauma kits, burn kits, automatic external defibrillators, portable oxygen, pulse odometer and glucose meter. For patients in critical conditions, these emergency medical technicians on motorcycle ambulances will carry the patient out on a stretcher to the point accessible for ambulances, he said.—APP