Rescue 1122 finalizes emergency arrangements for Eid; 400 rescuers to be deployed

Rawalpindi

The Rescuers, Ambulances and Fire services of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 will remain on emergency alert during Eid holidays here to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency. The Rescue 1122 staff will remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room and emergency rescue stations with 30 fully equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers, two specialize vehicles and 45 motorbike ambulances.

Special rescue posts will be established at Ayub Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Jinnah Park, GPO Chowk Saddar, Koral Chowk, T-Chowk Rawat whereas key points to cover Eid-ul-Fitr namaz will also be established at Eid Gah Sharif, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh Park, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Nadina Adyala Road, Capt. Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala Scheme-III and 22 Number Chungi Chowk. The District Emergency Officer Dr. Abdul Rehman chairing a meeting held here at Central Rescue Station Rawal Road reviewed all the arrangements and finalized the Eid plan.

The meeting was attended by all the Rescue officers.

He directed the officers to ensure 100 percent attendance particularly of operational staff during Eid holidays.

District control room will ensure all the emergency arrangements for better management of any untoward incident, he added. District Control Room will be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of rescuers have been restricted in this regard. Special mobile posts will also be established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings. The District Officer wished all the citizens a safe Eid and advised the motorists to drive safely with families particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns before, during and after Eid holidays. —APP