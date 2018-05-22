Rescue 1122 finalizes anti-flood measures

Rawalpindi

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has finalized all the arrangements to cope with any flood situation during upcoming monsoon season while training of volunteers is underway which would be completed soon, said District Rescue Officer Dr. Abdul Rehman on Monday.

He said, relief camps would be set up in July while control room would be made functional from first June. A comprehensive Action Plan for preventing flood in Nullah Lai and other nullahs of the town during monsoon season has been devised, aimed at mitigating flood damages in terms of deaths, injuries and economic losses in the city. Talking to APP, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr. Abdul Rehman said that the efforts are being made to improve coordination and communication amongst the departments concerned. Steps have also been taken to enhance public awareness on situations that increase flood risk and to develop and gear up overall capabilities of the departments to manage flood related disaster, he added.

He said all flood fighting agencies/departments were directed to ensure completion of necessary arrangements by June 15 to combat the flood situation in Rawalpindi District.

DEO Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi will monitor and promptly convey flood warnings to all agencies concerned and general public of low-lying areas well before time, he said . All the departments including Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA), Revenue, Field formations, WASA, Municipal Services, Health, Education, Agriculture, Community Development, Food, IESCO, Civil Defense and Rescue 1122 will maintain high state of preparedness with effect from June 15 and would ensure that their equipment/machinery is tested and operational in all respects, he added.

He informed that Dhoke Naju, Zia-ul-Haq Colony, both sides of Ratta bridge, Bhoosa Godown, Mohanpura near Jinnah Road bridge, Javaid Colony, Tipu Road, Chamanzar Colony, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Chiragh din, New Phagwari, Mohallah Raja Sultan, Gowalmandi and Dhoke Ellahi buksh are main vulnerable areas. WASA will establish a flood control room at WASA headquarter Liaquat Bagh and four field offices at Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed and Bagh Sardaran, he added.

A special flood relief committee will monitor relief and rescue activities. A central flood control centre will also be established at TMA building, Liaquat Road, Rawalpindi.

The whole target area, which ranges from Kattarian to Chaklala bridges, is divided into eight zones and 33 safe locations have been identified where evacuation centers and relief camps for effective management of flood disaster will be established.—APP