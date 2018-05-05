Rescue 1122 creates sense of safety in society

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mahar Ijaz Ahmad Achlana on Friday said the president of Pakistan had approved National Fire Safety Codes last year and now the government is working for their enforcement in true letter and spirit to ensure safety.

Addressing the ceremony held at PSCIR here on Friday, he said that Rescue 1122 had created a sense of safety in society through professional fire fighting in Punjab.

The minister pledged by getting Risk Allowance awarded to Rescuers without any further delay.

On this occasion, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said that fire fighting was a respectable profession across the world and:” I salute all those sagacious fire rescuers, who lost their lives in the line of duty while saving the lives and properties of others”.

Social activist Noor-ul-Hassan, former seasoned fire-fighter Ghulam Muhammad Naz and other notables attended the ceremony.