Rescue 1122 commemorates sacrifices of Ghakkar Plaza’s martyrs

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue1122 and Fire Safety Association of Pakistan (FSAP) commemorated the sacrifices of 13 firefighters, who lost their lives during Ghakkar Plaza Fire Fighting & Rescue operation on December 20, 2008. Out of 13 firefighters four were from Rescue 1122, one from Municipal Fire Brigade Rawalpindi, six from Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah Cantt. and two were from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Islamabad.

In this regard Rescue 1122 observed “Unsung Heroes Day” in all districts of Punjab. The FSAP paid tribute to the firefighters by conducting awareness workshop on lesson learnt from great sacrifices, major operations dealat by concerned organizations and role of the rescuers for community safety.

In his message, the Director General, Rescue 1122, Rizwan Naseer paid homage to the martyrs of Ghakkar Plaza and said we will always remember the sacrifices of our heroes and will not sacrifice more lives due to negligence. Fire Safety Standards should be implemented in buildings.—APP