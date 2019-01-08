Rescue-1122 advises citizens not to bother it with prank calls

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 have advised the citizens not to bother it with prank calls as most of the calls, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi received during 2018 were irrelevant including obnoxious, distorted, blank, dropped, wrong and fake calls.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rehman, the service rescued 29,663 victims of emergencies in 27,355 operations conducted in Rawalpindi during 2018.

Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi maintaining an average response time of seven minutes responded 27,355 emergency calls received in Rawalpindi and other tehsils of the district and rescued 27,355 victims of emergencies.

He informed that total 1,218,050 calls were received in Command and Control Room, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi including 27,355 emergency calls. 9183 traffic accidents occurred during the year while 14378 medical emergencies, 850 fire incidents, 821 crime cases, nine building collapse and 25 explosions were reported during 2018.

Rescue-1122 also conducted 2074 special rescue operations besides responding other emergencies. He informed that 1,190,695 calls were bogus, wrong calls, obnoxious, irrelevant, distorted, blank and dropped calls received in 2018.

He said that irrelevant and fake calls caused wastage of precious time of the rescuers. He asked public to avoid making useless calls to the rescue services because it usually caused wastage of their precious time and kept the entire communication system engaged. He said that total 888,511 calls were received in Command and Control Room, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi including 23, 967 emergency calls in 2017. As many as 842,544 calls were bogus in 2017 while during 2016, over 634,159 fake calls were received with 24,074 emergency calls. As a result of the effective monitoring and call recording software developed by the Service, the number of fake emergency responses has been restricted and the repeated irrelevant/obnoxious callers are blocked so that the emergency caller do not find number busy and can be provided timely help in case any emergency. However, sudden increase in number sometimes results in failure of the availability of emergency number which is very unfortunate.

The service has tried several solutions which included blocking of such unwanted callers, warnings over phone and sensitizing the caller about the significance and importance of emergency number. —APP

