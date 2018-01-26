Republic Day is one of the most important national festivals in India. It is celebrated with splendour and grandeur to commemorate the enforcement of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. It was on this day that our motherland was declared a total sovereign, democratic and republic state for the first time. Celebrations in the form of massive parades, playing patriotic songs, organising cultural events and reciting poems take front seat. Indeed it’s a day of celebration.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

