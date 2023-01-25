Republic Day celebrations in India | BY Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Republic Day celebrations in India

REPUBLIC Day is one of the most important national festivals in India. It is celebrated with great splendour and grandeur to commemorate the enforcement of the Indian Constitution that came into force on January 26, 1950.

Celebrations in the form of massive parades, playing patriotic songs, organising social and cultural events take a front seat.

On this day, we should also remember the sacrifices made by our various freedom fighters who fought bravely for the country’s independence and pay our due respect to them.

We celebrate our nation’s 74th Republic Day this year and it was on this day in the year 1950 that the Constitution of India came into force and our country was proclaimed as a Sovereign, Democratic Republic.

The Constitution is the supreme document which governs our great country. Republic Day represents the true spirit of Independent India and marks the patriotic fervor of all Indians across the nation who keeps celebrating this event with great enthusiasm every year.

India was a slave under the British rule for a very long time during which the Indians were forced to follow the laws made by the British government.

After long years of struggle by the various freedom fighters, India finally became independent on August 15, 1947.

Two and half years later, the Indian Government implemented its own Constitution and declared India as a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

Around two years, eleven months and eighteen days was taken by the Constituent Assembly of India to pass the new Constitution which was done on January 26,1950.

After getting declared as a Sovereign, Democratic Republic, the people of India started celebrating January 26 as Republic Day.

Celebrating Republic Day is a great honour for Indian citizens as well as for those who have settled in foreign lands.

Preparation work for the Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath in New Delhi starts a month in advance and way to India Gate becomes very close for the common man.

Security arrangements are made a month in advance to avoid any type of untoward incidents during the celebrations.

A big celebration arrangement in the national capital, New Delhi and State capitals also takes place all over India.

The celebration starts with the unfolding of the National Flag by the President of India and singing of the National Anthem.

Following this, the Indian army parade, state wise Jhankis, march-past and awards distribution ceremony takes place.

During the entire day, the whole environment is filled with the singing of the National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana) and other patriotic songs.

Students of schools and colleges are also very keen to celebrate this event and start preparing for it a month in advance.

Students performing well in the academic, sports or other fields of education are honoured with awards, prizes and certificates on this day which is one of the three national holidays in India.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Mumbai, India