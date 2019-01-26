Our country celebrates Republic Day every year to honour the day when the Constitution of India came into force. Republic Day is the national festival of India which reminds us about the sacrifices of our great leaders and freedom fighters who did not think about themselves and their families but happily sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The democracy which we have received should be valued by everyone and should not be taken for granted. Everyone should contribute their bit for the development of the nation and spread peace, love and harmony.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

