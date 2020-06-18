Reproductive health helpline for women launched

Zubair Qureshi

In collaboration with the Association for Mothers and Newborns (AMAN) and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (SOGP), with financial support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Population Council has launched a Reproductive Health Helpline providing support and counselling to women on their reproductive health issues.

Speaking at the media briefing, Dr Azra Ahsan, President, AMAN informed, the helpline will host a pool of health experts available through phone calls to provide medical assistance to women callers on family planning, maternal health, essential newborn care and reproductive health issues.

Doctors will also provide medical advice on how pregnant women can keep themselves safe against the Covid-19; proper nutrition; contraception and hygiene practices, she said.

Informing about the utility of the Helpline, Dr Azra said AMAN, with support of SOGP conducted an extensive training of doctors and equipped them with the necessary knowledge to assist the callers on various reproductive health issues. The doctors will be available daily to assist the call-

ers.

Callers can now call the helpline from anywhere in Pakistan and receive easy and quick access to basic medical care from their homes. Helpline can be dialed at 021- 35205383 and will be available Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm.

Dr. Ali Mir, Senior Programs Director, Population Council also spoke on the occasion. He said for most women in reproductive ages, family planning is critical as other health care.

Emergency response to Covid-19 outbreak means that resources for essential maternal, newborn health, gender, reproductive health services are diverted to deal with the outbreak. The Helpline is an important development to ensure that accurate and timely information reach women across Pakistan to avoid delay or disruption in maternal and reproductive health services due to the virus outbreak.”

Briefing the media, Samia Ali Shah, Project Director, Population Council presented some projections made by UNFPA on impact of Covid-19 on family planning, reproductive health and gender-based violence in Pakistan.