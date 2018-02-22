Representation of females to be increased in Islamabad police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri Wednesday said that representation of females would be enhanced in police and to be assigned good positions.

It was stated by him while addressing the police women appointed at various divisions of Islamabad police. Senior Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Hassan Iqbal, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam, SP (Special Branch) Irsala Saleem and other women police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that purpose of this session was to support police women and to resolve their issues on priority basis.

He said that policewomen were representing Islamabad police in a professional manner and this force would be made purely professional force.

He urged them to follow five practice including service to people, friendly policing, professionalism, equal implementation of law and corruption free.

The IGP listened to the problems of policewomen and issued orders to resolve them on immediate basis.—APP

