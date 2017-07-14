Reprehensible Hind-Baloch Forum

Sultan M Hali

INDIA has incessantly plotted to destabilise Pakistan but Narendra Modi’s regime has gone the extra mile in its machinations against Pakistan. It was Modi’s election manifesto to annex Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) into India, subjugate Pakistan and force the Indian Muslims to accept Hindu supremacy. Modi’s government went into top gear directly after his oath taking ceremony to fulfil each item on his heinous agenda. IOK received special treatment to bring the Kashmiri youth to its knees and give up its struggle for independence.

Modi’s nefarious plan in Kashmir went awry with the brutal assassination of popular Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Wani on July 08, 2016. Instead of being cowed down, Kashmiri youth came out in droves to protest Wani’s murder. Indian armed forces turned the protest rallies into a blood bath; slaughtering hundreds while blinding thousands by firing pellets into their eyes and faces. The protest rallies snowballed into an unstoppable freedom movement.

To divert international attention from its atrocities in IOK and further its odious plot in Pakistan, Modi’s goons launched its secret service RAW’s operatives in FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Karachi and Balochistan to sponsor terror attacks. Although RAW operatives caused serious damage in FATA and have been driven across the Durand Line as a result of Military Operation Zarb-i-Azb and Rad-ul-Fassad, yet they continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan with sporadic terror assaults from their safe havens in Afghanistan. In Balochistan, RAW executed an elaborate conspiracy to misguide Baloch youth and provoke them to launch terror attacks. The apprehension of senior RAW operative Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan exposed Modi’s plot. Kulbhushan Jadhav confessed to hatching a monstrous plan to set fire to the strife torn province. Disgruntled Baloch youth have been recruited, trained in insurgency, armed and launched to carry out terror attacks. Kulbhoshan sang like a canary and named the ring leaders, who were apprehended before they could cause further damage.

India’s latest reprehensible deed is establishing the Hind Baloch Forum with Pawan Sinha as the president of this forum while Swami Jitendranad Sarswati is the General Secretary. On June 20, 2017, the forum organised its first event as a seminar on the topic “How Indians can play a role in the freedom struggle of Balochistan” at hotel Howard Plaza Fatehabad Road, Agra, Utter Pradesh India. Notorious Pakistan bashers were invited as guest speakers on the occasion. They include Major General G D Bakhshi (Retd), who appears in various discussion programmes on Indian TV Channels, spewing venom against Pakistan and promoting the cause of Balochistan’s liberation. Colonel RSN Singh (Retd), former RAW Director, who is also bitterly opposed to Pakistan; Pushpendra Kulshrestha, Bureau Chief of Aaj TV News Pakistan and Govind Sharma National General Secretary Ganga Mahasabha.

India is now openly supporting “Separate Balochistan” movement by spreading anti Pakistan propaganda on electronic, print and social media. It is perceived that India will use such forums to gain support of anti Pakistan elements, create unrest in Balochistan and project the Balochistan issue at International level to create impediments for CPEC projects. The founding of Hind Baloch Forum is tantamount to direct interference in the affairs of Pakistan but India is trampling good diplomatic norms and basic principles of sovereignty of nations and is, instead, openly supporting separatism in Baluchistan by spreading anti- Pakistan propaganda through all channels of dissemination of information, not only inside India but also abroad.

Last year during his Republic Day address to the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his support for the so called Independence Movement in Balochistan. It is a fact that Balochistan, despite being Pakistan’s largest province and being rich in mineral resources, is the most neglected and has suffered at the hands of various federal as well as provincial governments. External forces have tried to exploit separatist elements to foment trouble. Senior RAW operatives like Kulbhushan Jadhav have admitted that their target have been Karachi and Balochistan. Karachi is the commercial and financial capital of Pakistan hence India’s aim is to paralyze the trading capacity of Karachi to destabilize Pakistan.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) emanates from the port of Gawadar located in Balochistan and meanders through the province with various commercial and trade centres being established to bring prosperity to the Baloch nation. Kulbhushan Jadhav shared the blueprint of how India had planned to sabotage CPEC, targeting various projects and kidnapping and murdering Chinese engineers to harass them into abandoning the mega project. It may be noted that Indian Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Indian concerns about CPEC during his visit to Beijing and told the Chinese leadership that it was “unacceptable” to him. The Indian government also summoned the Chinese envoy accredited to New Delhi to register its protest.

In order to thwart India’s nefarious intentions of creating mayhem in the restive province, the Government of Pakistan has deployed a special security force to safeguard CPEC and provide security to Chinese engineers and technicians working in Balochistan. Despite the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, fragment groups of RAW operatives are still at large in Balochistan, who are engaged in the detestable task of creating shock and awe through terror attacks. The Hind-Baloch Forum has been set up to gain support of anti-Pakistan elements; create unrest in Balochistan and project the Balochistan issue at international level to create impediments in way of CPEC projects and its activities need to be watched.

