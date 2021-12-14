Reports about Sh Rasheed suffered heart attack denied

By
News desk
-
5

Rejecting reports claiming that Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has suffered a heart attack, his spokesperson Monday said that he is fine and healthy.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that Sheikh Rasheed had not suffered a heart attack.

“There is no truth to reports that the interior minister has suffered a heart attack,” stated his spokesperson, adding that the minister is completely fine.

Reacting strongly to the reports, Rasheed’s spokesperson said that spreading such information without verifying it first is irresponsible behaviour.

 

