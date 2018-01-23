Report titled ‘Reward Work, Not Wealth’ launched at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Report titled ‘Reward Work, Not Wealth’ launched here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) revealed how the global economy enables a wealthy elite to accumulate vast fortunes while billions of people are struggling to survive on poverty pay.

Inequality in Pakistan is deep-rooted and structural while some individuals have thousands of acres of land and thousands in the same vicinity have no landholdings at all. Monthly tuition fee of a student enrolled in an elite school is three times more than the salary of same school’s security guard said renowned economist Dr. Kaiser Bengali while speaking at the launching ceremony of the report released by global charity Oxfam.

The launch was organized by Oxfam in collaboration with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Indus Consortium. A large number of academicians, economists, journalists, representatives of the civil society and students attended the event.

Dr. Bengali talking to the participants said that for export of every USD100, we import goods worth USD215 and the poor pays the difference.

“Richest 10 percent Pakistanis pay 12 percent of their income in taxes while the poorest 10 percent end up giving 16 percent in taxes. We see economic growth in stats released by the state institutions.