The controversial Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri recently arrested by the Dubai police as part of a financial corruption investigation into several bounced cheques is being investigated in alleged corruption cases and scandals involving millions of dollars.

The government has said that the investigation is ongoing and that Tumuluri will be banned from the country if he doesn’t settle his debts.

Following his arrest, the details of Ram Tumuluri’s business across the world are emerging with tentacles across the globe. The Indian and the American media have this week written in detail about a trial of deception and lies which traces its roots to Canada and India.

The report mentions how a Malta journalist Daphne CaruanaGalizia killed in October 2017 in a car bomb near her home within weeks after announcing that she would be exposing several financial scandals of the controversial Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri, spent several years investigating Ram Tumuluri till her tragic murder.

Although the Maltese national brothers George Degiorgio and his brother Alfred have confessed to the killing but close associates of Daphne CaruanaGalizia have said the Malta authorities have not investigated the murder properly and several questions remain unanswered.

The murdered journalist had written in detail about the financial crimes of Sri Ram Tumuluri. The journalist, who had also worked on Panama Papers scandal, had written dozens of articles on Sri Rama Tumuluri and was set to release a big story when she was killed.

Through her “Running Commentary” blog, Daphne CaruanaGalizia dedicated a considerable amount of time and resource to exposing Ram Tumuluri. Before her untimely death, in various articles on her popular site, she described Ram Tumuluri as “a fraudster with a shedload of unpaid debts in Canada.”

