Repatriation of traders from China demanded

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take measures for early repatriation of stranded traders belonging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were stuck due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in China.

The demand was made during a meeting held under chairmanship of SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the Chamber House on Friday.

Former president FPCCI, Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain and Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents of the chamber, Riaz Arshad, Haji Mohammad Afzal, Adeel Rauf, Anjuman-e-Tajaran Peshawar Chairman, Shaukat Ali Khan were also present in the meeting.

The meeting urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to take steps on emergent basis for repatriation of stranded traders hailing from Khyber Pakhutnkhwa in China in order to reunite them with their children and families in the holy month of Ramazan.