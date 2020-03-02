Staff Reporter

Peshawar00

UNHCR Spokesman Qaisar Afridi Monday said the process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees has restarted after a break of three months and would continue for next nine months. Talking to media persons, Qaisar Afridi continued that two centres have been established at Nowshera and Quetta for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees. At these centres, registration of Afghan refugees would be made on the basis of their POR cards following which assistance would be provided to them in repatriation. He told media that US $200 each would be provided to the Afghan refugees on repatriation to their homeland. He further said that at the time around 1.4 million Afghan refugees were living in different cities of Pakistan.