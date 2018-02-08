Repatriation of Afghan expatriates

Reema Shaukat

WHEN it comes to humanity, Pakistan is named as one of the country which has borne the burden of refugees for more than three decades. The US Russia war in early 80s made Afghanistan a centre of regional conflicts. Cold War aftermath and later 9/11 forced many Afghanis to move out of their homeland. Pakistan already welcomed them in late 80s after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and they were given free residence. They were provided with all necessary facilities and their new generation grew up in Pakistan. The Taliban’s control in the 1990s, and finally the chaos which persists even today started with 2001 US-led invasion. Somehow 9/11 war against terrorism is not able to bring desired results and Pakistan despite being an ally, suffered most during this war. It has given huge sacrifices in terms of human losses, infrastructure, economy and still labelled by superpower as terrorist producing country. Unfortunately threads of this label loom from Afghanistan among which grew militants and infiltrators who support terrorism in both countries.

It is fact that Afghanistan enmeshment is a result of multiple factors. Post-Cold War era and later 9/11 upshot for which Afghanistan was chosen as a concourse to play war against terrorism, never let this country relish amity. Apart from not only providing shelter to refugees, time and again Pakistan has always understood Afghan dilemmas and extended helping hand to restore steadiness in Afghanistan and particularly for regional harmony it has played crucial role. Pakistan has always stretched its role on forefront to ensure that peaceful Afghanistan turns out for peaceful Pakistan too. Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have been tarnished by mistrust and misgiving, with Kabul mostly accusing Pakistan for supporting anti-state militants. Apart from blame game by Afghanistan, Pakistan has always stressed for effective cooperation on matters of border management. Since 1979, millions of Afghans have used Torkham border crossing to seek refuge because of war and agitation in their country.

According to the UNHCR report, 2016 saw a surge in the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, which has been hosting large numbers of Afghan refugees for four decades. More than 370,000 registered Afghan refugees returned home from Pakistan in 2016, a 12 year high figure, compared to just over 58,000 the year before. Pakistan continues to host some 1.3 million registered refugees. Presently, there are 1.32 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan along with an estimated more than a million undocumented others. After one of incident on Torkham border in June 2016, relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan soured and decisions like strict border management, tightened visas restrictions and return of Afghan refugees to their country were ordered. According to figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), at least 606,905 registered and undocumented refugees repatriated back to Afghanistan from Pakistan in year 2016.

In February 2017, the government extended the deadline for Afghan refugees to leave the country from March 31 to December 31, 2017. However, the one month extension expired at the end of January, 2018. Kabul which for the past few weeks is under constant grip and fear because of blasts and bloodshed is expecting further extension. Unfortunately from Afghan side, Pakistan is always blamed for any kind of instability in Afghanistan and without any proofs or verifications, Afghan government finds it easy way out to blame Pakistan by saying the country has safe havens and sanctuaries for terrorists. Recently, in a terrorist attack which occurred in Swat, an area freed from Taliban occupation long time back and enjoying restoration of peace was hit. According to the reports, it appeared that Taliban from Afghanistan did this act of callousness but Pakistan instead of accusing Afghanistan, ordered first for investigation. Pak Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that he will not blame Kabul government for the Swat attack but it is true that bombing was carried out by those who are based in Afghanistan. He further stressed on the international community and Afghanistan for the repatriation of refugees from Pakistan. Government of Pakistan started this process of return of Afghan refugees which still is facing many defies. Apart from decline in the aid for Afghan refugees, Pakistan itself faces challenges of security and economy. Therefore, Pakistan has always called for reverent return of Afghanis to their country.

Pakistan has continuously supported and deemed for peaceful Afghanistan, however Afghan leadership or Kabul administration seems aloof from the issue of Afghan national as refugees. When Pakistan announced in 2016 that it’s the time Afghan refugees should return to their country, President Ashraf Ghani launched a campaign, ‘Khpal Watan, Gul Watan’ (My land, Beautiful land) to entice Afghan inhabitants but because of not worthy preparations by Afghan government, refugees were and still seem reluctant to go back to their war-ravaged country. This also emphasizes that Kabul must establish good relations with Pakistan and remain in contact with Islamabad not only for peace in their country but in region too. When Pakistan states that it wants honourable and respectful repatriation of Afghans from Pakistan, it indicates that host country is aware of challenges and limitations for refugees as it has accommodated them for more than three decades. Now it’s the responsibility of Afghan government to provide them with promised basic necessities of life and seek help from international community, multiple organisations and specifically from countries whose wrong policies led Afghanistan in distress for past many epochs.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

