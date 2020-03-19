Repair work on Chitral Airport road launched

Gul Hammad Farooqi

Chitral

The Communication and Works Department (C&W) has initiated repair work on Chitral Airport Road after the issue was highlighted in the media. Garam Chashma Road was damaged badly due to overflowing water and it was causing problems for commuters and transporters.

The water flow on the road was also causing soil erosion and the situation was going from bad to worse. The issue was highlighted by this scribe after which the C&W finally came into action and started repair work on the road by stopping the flow of water in the first step.

The C&W Executive Engineer Usman Yousaf Shinwari has handed over the repair work of the road to a contractor. Khalid Bashir, a sub-engineer in C&W from Kalash community, said while talking to this scribe that water flow has been stopped on the road as a first step to commence repair work.

He said a pipe has been fixed in the road for the flow of water as a temporary arrangement. He said a concrete road from Chew Bridge to Airport will be constructed after approval of tender.