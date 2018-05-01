Reorganisation of Pakistan Post

ACCORDING to media reports, Ministry of Postal Service has decided to re-organise and revive all post offices throughout the country. In the first phase, reorganisation of 485 post offices would be carried out at a cost of over Rs 820m.

Pakistan Post is one of the pioneering organisations of the country that have contributed immensely to accelerate the pace of socio-economic development. There was a time when Post Office was the only means of communication catering to the needs of the people in respect of transfer and distribution of money, disbursement of pensions to retired employees, and distribution of post and parcels. With the passage of time, the modes of communication and telecommunication have undergone tremendous change posing challenges to Pakistan Post. No doubt, a number of initiatives have been taken by the leadership of the Department especially the incumbent Minister but there is still much to be done to regain lost glory of the Department. Pakistan Post is facing stiff competition at the hands of private sector as a number of courier services are there in the field but going by the lacklustre performance of these companies, they have lost credibility and there is much room for Pakistan Post to restore its credibility as an effective organisation. It has its branches all over the country and if these are computerized and offer latest services to people then there is every reason for the Department to earn profit.

