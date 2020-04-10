Reopening of hospitals

STAFF REPORTER

PESHAWAR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday while keeping in view hardships faced by poor people decided to reopen hospitals working under Labour Department from next Monday. These hospitals were earlier closed as part of precautionary measure by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken during a high level meeting chaired by provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yusafzai. The meeting was attended by Secretary Labour, Kamran Rehman, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Dr Bilal, DG ESSI Anwar Khan, Director Labour Irfan and Director Finance Taj Wali and high officials of departments concerned. The meeting was told that doctors and paramedics working at Labour hospitals have been imparted necessary training for working in situations created in the wake of coronavirus.