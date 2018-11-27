Reopening of brick-kilns

PUNJAB Government has taken a wise decision by ordering re-opening of brick-kilns in the province, although it is partial reopening and needs to be looked into in a broader framework. As per reports, the provincial government has allowed brick-kilns to resume their operations in twenty-five districts while those in eleven others would remain closed, perhaps until end of December when smog problem starts mitigating.

There is no doubt that the decision to close down brick-kilns in Punjab was motivated by the desire of the authorities concerned to address the issue of environmental degradation. The decision was taken at the recommendations of the Smog Commission which also asked brick-kilns owners to convert their brick kilns to new zigzag technology during the closure period. It was also decided that substandard fuel being used in brick kilns will not be tolerated during this period. Brick Kilns Owners Association of Pakistan is supportive of the governmental requirement to adapt zigzag technology and in fact a model plant has also been set up in Lahore but its demand that the Government should subsidize the adoption of the technology also deserves consideration by the Government. The money that the Government spends on tackling the consequences of environmental pollution should better be spent on environment friendly technology. There should be no whimsical decisions of closing down brick-kilns as it amounts to depriving the construction sector of a vital ingredient for construction. Already, the decision has led to substantial increase in price of bricks and weak enforcement and vigilance means the price-hike would not be reverted even after reopening of the brick-kilns.

Share on: WhatsApp