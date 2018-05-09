Reon announces a solar partnership with QICT DP World

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Reon Energy Limited today announced its latest project at QICT DP World. The 185 kW solar carport installation is one of the fastest growing trends in the photovoltaic market. The energy system will provide considerable savings in energy costs, along with an expected reduction of 108 tonnes in annual carbon emissions.

“DP World has invested in this technology not only to conserve energy but more importantly to protect the environment in which we operate. As corporate citizens, we believe it is our responsibility to reduce carbon footprint in our daily operations and enhance the communities where we work and live,” said Junaid Zamir, CEO, DP World Pakistan.

Solar carports are a wonderful opportunity for business exploring solar options without adequate roof space. “The solar carports are done in a manner to add to the aesthetics of the roof space whilst benefitting both the business and the environment. This is a noteworthy initiative by QICT’s management and employees to become a part of a change process that is so essential to us as a nation,” said Mujtaba Haider Khan, CEO, Reon Energy Limited.

Reon Energy Limited, part of the DH Co, is the leading industrial solar solutions provider in Pakistan. Reon brings with it unparalleled partnership stories from local and international groups such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Abbott, and Servis coupled with a dedicated team that provides the best possible solution as per customer’s needs.