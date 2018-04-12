Renting rules violators rounded up

Rawalpindi

Police have registered eight cases against property landlords and tenants on violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015 while a one-wheeler was also sent behind the bars.

According to police, the rules violators were booked as they did not pass on the required particulars to the police. Naseerabad police registered cases against Riasat, Fazal, Mukhtar, Adnan, Farhan, Kabeer, Ayub and Sultan for violating Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance.—APP