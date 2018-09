Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested nine Punjab Renting Rules violators.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police arrested nine violators of Punjab Renting Rules namely Akbar Khan, Hassan Jan, Kamran, Wali Muhammad, Gul Amin, Gul Azam, Najeeb Ullah, Amjad Ali, Faiz ul Islam as they did not pass on the required particulars to the police. Separate cases have been registered against the violators.—APP

