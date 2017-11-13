Renting would beat Owning Under House Tax Proposal, Realtors say

Bloomberg

Under the tax plan proposed by House Republicans, owning a home would make less financial sense than renting for the great majority of Americans, resulting in “untold negative economic and social implications,” the National Association of Realtors said.In a letter to members of Congress on Friday, the group said the plan — which reduces the mortgage-interest break to loans of $500,000 or less and caps the deduction for state and local levies to $10,000 — would reverse more than a century of pro-homeownership tax policy in the U.S. More from Bloomberg.com: Everything You Need to Know About the Senate GOP Tax Plan

One of the Realtors’ examples: Under the plan, a family of four with an income of $120,000 would receive a tax cut of $3,408 if they rent their home.

If that same family bought a home with a mortgage, their taxes would go up instead — to the tune of $226.—AFP