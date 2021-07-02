Renowned writer, producer Asma Nabeel passes away

Asma Nabeel, a well-known Pakistani scriptwriter, producer, and poet, died on Thursday. After a lengthy illness in Karachi, the Khaani writer succumbed to cancer.

“With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabhi, Asma Nabeel, is no longer with us,” a post on Asma’s Facebook account read.

Following the sad news, a lot of well-known celebrities came out to express their condolences for Asma’s death.

“Inna lillahe waina elahe rajaoon, its really heartbreaking to know that she is no more with us Broken heart… asma nabeel you left the world too soon ..brave woman , May Allah rest your soul in heaven . Aameen,” Aijaz Aslam wrote.

Meanwhile, Feroze Khan tweeted, “Asma Nabeel loses her battle against cancer but certainly won a better place up there. May her soul rest in peace.”

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui said, “Asma Nabeel, you warrior! Gone too soon. We were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over.”

Calling the famed producer a brave warrior, Samina Peerzada said, “Asma Nabeel a cancer warrior a brave heart and a kind soul will be missed for her work that she yet had to create. She wrote KHAANi and many more. RIP dear soul.”

Among Asma’s notable drama serials are Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Damsa, among others.

