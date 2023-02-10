Renowned writer, poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away

By
Web Desk
-
0
Amjad Islam Amjad

Renowned writer, poet, and dramatist Amjad Islam Amjad passed away at the age of 78 on Friday in Lahore due to a sudden cardiac arrest. His funeral has not been announced yet, but his burial will take place in Lahore.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow at the famed poet and screenwriter’s passing.

Taking to Twitter, President Alvi expressed his grief over the death of Amjad Islam Amjad.

He said that Pakistan had lost a great poet and writer, adding that the gap left in Urdu literature by his passing could not be filled by anyone else.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for the deceased’s soul and a high rank in heaven for him. He also sent his condolences to his family. 

“Amjad Islam Amjad gave Pakistan memorable TV dramas such as Waris, Fishar, and Samandar. His literary contributions will be remembered for ages. His death has deprived Pakistani literature of a great author and poet,” he said.

According to Rekhta, he is the author of over 20 books, including Barzakh, Aks, and Satwan Dar. Amjad received several awards, including the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for his literary work.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR