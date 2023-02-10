Renowned writer, poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away

Renowned writer, poet, and dramatist Amjad Islam Amjad passed away at the age of 78 on Friday in Lahore due to a sudden cardiac arrest. His funeral has not been announced yet, but his burial will take place in Lahore.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow at the famed poet and screenwriter’s passing.

Taking to Twitter, President Alvi expressed his grief over the death of Amjad Islam Amjad.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا صدارتی ایوارڈ یافتہ شاعر ، ادیب، ڈرامہ نویس امجد اسلام امجد کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کا امجد اسلام امجد کی ادبی خدمات کو خراج تحسین آج پاکستان ایک بلند پایہ شاعر اور ادیب سے محروم ہوگیا، صدر مملکت pic.twitter.com/GU9Nc26cSM — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 10, 2023

He said that Pakistan had lost a great poet and writer, adding that the gap left in Urdu literature by his passing could not be filled by anyone else.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for the deceased’s soul and a high rank in heaven for him. He also sent his condolences to his family.

“Amjad Islam Amjad gave Pakistan memorable TV dramas such as Waris, Fishar, and Samandar. His literary contributions will be remembered for ages. His death has deprived Pakistani literature of a great author and poet,” he said.

آج معروف شاعر اور دانشور امجد اسلام امجد کی وفات کی صورت میں اردو ادب کا ایک عظیم دور ختم ہوگیا۔ انہوں نےاپنے ڈراموں اور تصانیف کے ذریعے ایک نسل کی فکری آبیاری کی۔ ان کی شاعری کا ترنم ایک لمبے عرصے تک ہمارے کانوں میں رس گھولتا رہے گا۔ اللہ تعالی ان کو کروٹ کروٹ جنت نصیب کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/scpkDwXNyj — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 10, 2023

According to Rekhta, he is the author of over 20 books, including Barzakh, Aks, and Satwan Dar. Amjad received several awards, including the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for his literary work.