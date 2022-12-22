Renowned singer Bilqees passes away

Renowned singer Bilqees Khanum passed away in Karachi on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. Her funeral prayers will be held at Imam Bargah Khairul Amal on Thursday.

Bilqees Khanum, who gave timeless classics to the Pakistani film and music industry, sung many songs including Kuch din to baso meri ankhon main, Wo to khushbu hai hawaon main bikhar jayega, Anokha ladla and others.

Khanum was a big name in showbiz circles and her singing is an inspiration for newcomers. She received her initial training from her maternal grandfather Inayat Ali Khan and then made her place in the industry by adopting a unique style.

Her husband Ustad Raees Khan, the legendary sitar performer of the subcontinent, passed away in 2017. She is survived by her four sons, two of whom are in India while the other two live in Pakistan.

Her sons in India, are carrying the legacy of their father’s Mewaat family with Sohail Raees Khan a known sitar performer while Shahzan Khan is a famous Indian TV star. Hazoor Hussnain and Farhan Raees Khan, who live in Pakistan, are also sitar performers.