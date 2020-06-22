Renowned scholar Talib Jauhari dies

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passed away in Karachi late on Sunday night, his son Riaz Jauhari confirmed in the wee hours of Monday.

The well-known scholar had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for several days and was on a ventilator. He was suffering from a heart condition. Riaz Jauhari confirmed his death and said that the body had been shifted to Ancholi Imambargah.

Known for his powerful oratory, Allama Jauhari was not only a religious scholar but also a poet, historian and philosopher as well. He also authored many books.

Allama Jauhari was born in Patna, British India, on August 27, 1938. His father Maulana Muhammad Mustafa Jauhar was a prominent scholar and an Urdu poet known for his exceptional poetry, according to media reports.

Allama Jauhari studied Islamic theology in Najaf, Iraq, under Ayatullah al Uzma Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei and late Ayatullah Sayyid Baqir Al Sadr. He was also awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

Various political and religious personalities have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Allama Jauhari.