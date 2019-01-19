Daily Pakistan Observer -

Renowned political personality Syed Yahya laid to rest

Renowned political personality Syed Muhammad Yahya was laid to rest at local graveyard here on Saturday.
A large number of people including former chairman NAB Chaudhry Qamar Zaman, PML-Q leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, MNA Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar, former Mayor Lahore Khawaja Ahsan, Advisor to former PM Mansoor Ahmad, deputy military secretary to ex-PM Commodore Shehzad, PML-Q leader Imtiaz Ranjha and TV anchor Hamid Mir attended the funeral prayers of the deceased offered at Jamia Masjid Al-Furqan, Sector E-7, Islamabad.
Rasm e Qul of the deceased will be held at his residence at House No. 62, Gomal Road, Sector E-7, after namaz-e-Zohr on Monday.—INP

