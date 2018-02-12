Renowned lawyer Asma, famous actor Qazi Wajid are no more

SCBA announces 3-day mourning; Wajid laid to rest

Staff Reporter

Lahore/Karachi

Renowned senior lawyer, human rights activist and former president Supreme Court Bar Association Asma Jahangir and veteran TV actor Qazi Wajid passed away Sunday.

Her spokesperson said she was taken to a private hospital on Ferozepur Road after suffering a cardiac arrest where she breathed her last. She is survived by a son and two daughters.

Family sources have confirmed that her last rites will be performed in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 2pm on Tuesday, as they await the return of Asma Jahangir’s daughter from London.

Officials at the private hospital where Asma Jahangir passed away said she was brought to the hospital unconscious after suffering brain hemorrhage resulting from a stroke. They added that despite several attempts to bring her blood pressure back to normal, she passed away in a state of unconsciousness.

Jahangir’s sister, lawyer and human rights activist Hina Jilani, told media that “the way she [Asma] lived, it’s not just the family’s loss but also of those who are voiceless and whose voices she raised”.

Earlier, her daughter, broadcast journalist Munizae Jahangir, shared on Twitter that the family is awaiting relatives to return to Lahore before the funeral can be held.

Known for her outspoken nature and unrelenting pursuit for human rights — as well as for remaining undaunted in the face of extreme pressure and opposition — Jahangir will be remembered as a champion for the disenfranchised and for her services towards building a democratic and more inclusive Pakistan.

Jahangir was born in Lahore in January 1952. She received a Bachelors’ degree from Kinnaird College and an LLB from Punjab University. She was called to the Lahore High Court in 1980 and to the Supreme Court in 1982. She later went on to become the first woman to serve as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

She became a pro-democracy activist and was jailed in 1983 for participating in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy, which was against military ruler Ziaul Haq’s regime.

She was also active in the 2007 Lawyers’ Movement, for which she was put under house arrest. She co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and the Women’s Action Forum.

She penned two books: Divine Sanction? The Hadood Ordinance (1988) and Children of a Lesser God: Child Prisoners of Pakistan (1992).

She was recipient of several national awards, including Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1995. In recognition of her services in the field of human rights, she was awarded the American Bar Association International Human Rights Award in 1992, the Martin Ennals Award and the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1995, Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2010 and a Sitara-i-Imtiaz. She was also awarded a UNESCO/Bilbao Prize for the Promotion of a Culture of Human Rights and an Officer de la Légion d’honneur by France.

She received the 2014 Right Livelihood Award and the 2010 Freedom Award.

She conducted consultancy on judicial reforms in Pakistan and Bangladesh for the Asian Development Bank and World Bank. Asma also remained a member of the Commission of Enquiry for Women from 1994-1997.

From 1998-2000 Jahangir served as the special rapporteur of the UN Commission on Extra judicial, Summary and Arbitrary Executions and was the special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief of the UN Commission on Human Rights since 2004.

She was also an executive member at the International Crisis Group and chief economist advisory council member of World Bank since 2001. She was also the founding member of Women’s Action Forum, Pakistan. At present, she was a partner at AGHS Law Associates and head of its legal aid cell.

Supreme Court Bar Association has announced to observe a three-day mourning starting Sunday in connection with death of rights advocate Asma Jahangir.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar visited the residence of Asma Jahangir to extend his condolences to the grieving family over her demise. CJP Nisar met with bereaved daughter of late Jahangir and offered his condolences.

Friends and family gathered and mourned the death of Asma Jahangir at her Lahore residence after the news of her cardiac arrest was reported Sunday.

Late Jahangir had served as the president of SCBA during her decades-long law career that garnered international acclaim and acknowledgment of her struggle for people’s rights.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Asma Jahangir had rendered unprecedented services for the rule of law. Hussain expressed grief over Jahangir’s death, saying she rendered unprecedented services for the rule of law.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the country had lost a courageous and disciplined person who fought fearlessly for human rights. “Today the country has been deprived of a courageous and disciplined person, who was the voice of the voiceless,” Prime Minister said over Jahangir’s demise.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and other Supreme Court judges expressed deep sorrow and grief on her demise in a statement. They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the grieved family while praising her services for the independence of the judiciary, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.