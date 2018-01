Staff Reporter

Karachi

Renowned chef and media personality Zubaida Tariq passed away in Karachi late on Thursday.

Zubaida Tariq alias Zubaida Apa was famous for her handy culinary and housekeeping hints (totkas). She was a household name, and used to do culinary shows and wrote cookbooks.

According to Zubaida Apa’s family, her funeral prayers and burial will take place after Jumma prayers today.