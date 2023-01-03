Renowned businessman Muhammad Yunus Tabba passes away

Karachi: Renowned businessman and one of Pakistan’s leading industrialists, Muhammad Yunus Tabba, passed away in Karachi in the early hours of Tuesday.

Muhammad Yunus Tabba was the chairman of Lucky Cement Ltd. and Yunus Brothers Group (YBG).

He had started his over-fifty years-long career with the YBG as one of its founding members and saw it progress through manufacturing, sales, management, marketing management, and general management.

With his expertise and diversified experience, he took the YBG to a level that was appreciated by both local and international business communities.

Mr Tabba was also awarded the “Businessman of the year” award by the Chambers of Commerce several times during his awe-inspiring entrepreneurial career.

In recognition of his outstanding services rendered in the field of entrepreneurship and public service, the President of Pakistan conferred upon Yunus Tabba “Sitara-e-Imtiaz” — one of the highest awards the Government of Pakistan bestows upon a civilian.