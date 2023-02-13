Renowned artist, director, orator Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 91

Karachi: World-famous artist, director, producer and TV host Zia Mohyeddin passed away at the age of 91 on Monday.

The funeral prayers for the legendary be offered on Monday, 13 February 2023, in Karchi’s Defence Phase 4 after the Zuhr prayer.

According to family sources, Zia Mohyeddin was admitted to the hospital due to illness, where he breathed his last.

Born on June 20, 1931, in Faisalabad, Zia Mohyeddin spent his early life in Kasur and Lahore. He was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956.

After stage roles in Long Day’s Journey into Night and Julius Caesar, he made his West End debut in A Passage to India from 20 April to 3 December 1960 at the Comedy Theatre, running for 302 performances.

He was well-known for his excellent compering, broadcasting, poetry and prose recitation, acting, and theatre director. The late British-Pakistani had mentored hundreds of students who are now working in TV production.

He made his film debut in Lawrence of Arabia (1962), playing the role of Tafas (the Arab guide who is shot by Omar Sharif for drinking water from the wrong well). He then made numerous TV and film appearances. As an actor, he worked for nearly 47 years in the United Kingdom.

Zia Mohyeddin was awarded Hilal Imtiaz in 2012.

