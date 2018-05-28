Renowned actress ‘Rani’ remembered

Staff Reporter

The 25th death anniversary of film actress Nasira Sarfraz known as ‘Rani’ observed on Sunday. She wa born on December 8, 1946 in Lahore and she was given the name of Nasira Begum.

She gained success in the late 1960s when she made a hit pair with famous actor and producer Waheed Murad. She remained one of the most successful actresses of subcontinent and was also popular for her dance performances in films.

In 1962 Anwar Kamal Pasha, a veteran film director, gave Rani her lead role in the film Mehboob.