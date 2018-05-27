Renowned actress ‘Rani’ remembered today

ISLAMABAD :The 25th death anniversary of film actress Nasira Sarfraz known as ‘Rani’ observed on Sunday.She was born on December 8, 1946 in Lahore and she was given the name of Nasira Begum. She gained success in the late 1960s when she made a hit pair with famous actor and producer Waheed Murad. She remained one of the most successful actresses of subcontinent and was also popular for her dance performances in films. In 1962 Anwar Kamal Pasha, a veteran film director, gave Rani her lead role in the film Mehboob. For several years after Mehoob, Rani appeared in supporting roles in films like Mouj Maila, Ek Tera Sahara and Safaid Khoon. Until 1965, she starred in other films, but when they flopped she was dubbed a jinxed actress. However, after the success of Hazar Dastan and Dever Bhabi, Rani became a leading actress. Some of her more notable films are Chann Makhna, Sajjan Pyara, Jind Jan, Duniya Matlib Di, Anjuman, Tehzeeb,Umrao Jan Ada, Naag Muni, Seeta Mariam Margaret, Ik Gunah Aur Sahi and Surrayya Bhopali.She also acted in two tv serials Khowahish and Faraib in the early 90’s. Rani won a Nigar Award for the film Mera ghar meri jannat in 1968. She also won another Nigar Award for best actress for her role in the film Sona Chandi in 1983. Rani died of cancer on May 27, 1993 at the age of 46 in Karachi and was buried in Lahore in Muslim Town Cemetery

Related