Renowned actress Madeeha Gauhar passes away

LAHORE : Renowned actress of films, stage and Tv, Madeeha Gauhar passed away in Lahore after a prolonged fight with cancer on Wednesday.

Madeeha was suffering from cancer for the past three years, her funeral prayers will be held on Thursday evening.

The actor, director and women’s rights activist founded Ajoka Theatre in 1984 as part of her commitment to theatre for social change.

Ajoka’s plays have been based on social issues and human rights such as female literacy and honour killings. Ajoka has performed in various countries across Asia and Europe and has also staged productions in backyards and open spaces in poor localities to raise awareness. In 2006, Madeeha became the first Pakistani to be honoured with the prestigious Prince Claus Award for her leadership of Ajoka. The award was given to her by Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Andreae.

Madiha Gohar was wife of famed director, producer and writer Shahid Nadeem, elder sister of famous actress Faryal Gohar and mother of actress, director and producer Savera Nadeem.

Orignally published by INP