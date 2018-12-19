Renowned actor Ali Ejaz passes away

Lahore

Renowned film, television and stage actor Ali Ejaz passed away in Lahore on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 77.

Starting his career in 1967, Ejaz was well known for his role in popular television comedy-drama series Khawaja and Son. His other television hits include serials like Lakhon Mein Teen with Qavi Khan and Athar Shah Khan and Dubai Chalo.

He started his film career in 1961 and worked in films such as FBI Operation Pakistan (1971), Sona Chandi (1983), and Chor Machaye Shor (1996).

Not only did Ejaz make a name for himself in the world of film and television but in 2015 he launched a social welfare project near Sialkot under his non-government organisation Ali Ejaz Foundation. The project titled Homes for the Welfare of the Old People aims to build 132 homes.—INP

