Renowned academic, journalist Dr Mehdi Hasan passes away

Renowned academic and journalist Dr Mehdi Hasan passed away after protracted illness at his house in Lahore on Wednesday. He was 85 and is survived by wife, Rakhshanda Hasan, and two sons. His funeral prayers were offered after Isha at Sukh Chain Housing Society, Multan Road.

Dr Hasan, a professor of mass communication at Punjab University, was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his services in journalism in 2012.

As a journalist, he served at the Pakistan Press International as a sub-editor and a reporter between 1961-67. He remained an elected office-bearer of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) during this period.

His teaching career spanned 50 years, during which he also served as the dean of journalism and mass communication at Beaconhouse National University.

The late academic authored several books on history, journalism, mass communication and politics. His book ‘The Political History of Pakistan’ is a widely used source of reference by journalists and producers.

He also served as Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) chairperson. In that capacity and as a member of the HRCP’s governing council, he has written multiple papers and often participated in seminars. His research papers have published in Pakistan and the US.

Dr Hasan received a PhD in mass communication from Punjab University after acquiring a masters degree in the same discipline from the varsity.