Renovation work of Art Academy to be completed till June

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Jodat Ayaz here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to complete the renovation and beautification work of Information and Cultural Complex of Art academy till June, 2019.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review development projects in the division.

The meeting was informed that the renovation and beautification work would be completed at the cost of Rs. 90.723 million for which the provisional govt has so far released an amount of Rs. 52 million for the project. Jodat Ayaz said that artists have given excellent performances despite lack of facilities and unfavorable situation, and have provided entertainment to the people by vigorously taking part in cultural activities.

On the occasion, Director Development and Finance, Nadia Perveen, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Tariq Islam Marwat, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Mian Bezad Adil and other officials were also present on the occasion.—APP

