Renovation of 118 schools in Sindh’s soon

State-of-the-art buildings of 118 schools, reconstructed under the Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP) by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Sindh government will be completed in the province by the end of current year.

“About 60 to 70 percent construction work of remaining 71 schools destroyed in the 2010 floods has been completed and the schools will be ready to impart education to the children by the end of the current year,” a USAID official said.

The schools, to impart education to about 80,000 students, were being reconstructed in Dadu, Jacobabad, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur and Ghotki and five towns of Karachi, including Bin Qasim, Gadap, Keamari, Lyari, and Orangi, he said. The official said currently, the reconstruction of 47 schools had been completed out of which 43 had been handed over to six Education Management Organizations.

Out of 43 schools, nine would be operated by Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA), while 11 schools would be managed by The Citizens Foundation (TCF), he added.—APP

